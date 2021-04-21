BJP limits campaign to door-to-door canvassing

Bijoy Pradhan By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID rising concern over political parties holding rallies and public meetings, the BJP has decided to limit its campaign for the Pipili by-election to door-to-door canvassing.The saffron party has instructed its booth and mandal (electoral block) level workers and functionaries to continue door-to-door campaign without any violation of the Covid protocols.

“Mandal level meetings are being organised even after adjournment of the bypoll following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj. These are small meetings by BJP functionaries to keep the party workers motivated and chalk out strategies on how to motivate the voters to support the BJP candidate,” State BJP general secretary Prithivirj Harichandan told TNIE.

He said the BJP is equally concerned about the Covid-19 situation as many of the party workers involved in the Pipili electioneering turned out to be coronavirus positive. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pradipta Naik who has been campaigning extensively in the constituency has also been tested Covid positive.

Though the party is yet to make a formal announcement like the BJD not to hold any election rallies and public meetings, State BJP president Samir Mohanty said the party is not in favour of public meetings as the Covid surge is taking alarming proportions across the State.

“The party will extensively use electronic and audio visual platforms for the campaign. As the Covid situation is worsening in the western Odisha districts due to return migration from worst-hit states, the party has shifted its focus to assist the people in vaccination, help corona infected patients in hospitalisation, plasma donation, sanitisation and distribution of masks,” Mohanty said.

Not many leaders of the BJP are interested to expose themselves to the crowds after the untimely demise of the Congress candidate who was a victim of the pandemic. Some of the party leaders and a majority of the State functionaries have recovered from the infection in the first wave.BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced his party’s decision not to hold rallies and public meetings for the by-election scheduled on May 13.

Mohanty who reviewed the Covid-19 situation of the State in a video conferencing with State and district functionaries of the party in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, party’s Odisha in charge D Purandeswari and co- in charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar requested district presidents to prepare district level plan on how to support the administration in containing the spread of the virus and assisting the needy during the crisis situation.