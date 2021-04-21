STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM asks collectors to keep tab on migrants, ramp up beds with oxygen

The Chief Minister directed the Health department to ramp up beds for Covid patients with oxygen support.

Published: 21st April 2021 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:54 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the worsening Covid-19 situation has fuelled return migration of workers from the affected states, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday asked the collectors to be prepared for returnees and make all necessary precautionary arrangements for them.Reviewing the pandemic situation in the State at a high-level meeting, the Chief Minister said the protocols followed earlier should be reactivated by the collectors immediately, based on the existing database. Stating that quarantine norms and testing should be ensured for all the returnees, he called upon the senior officials appointed as Covid observers for different districts to put their best efforts like last year.

The Chief Minister directed the Health department to ramp up beds for Covid patients with oxygen support. “Although there is no problem of beds and oxygen in the State currently, still then we will have to remain prepared,” he said.Stating that health system in some cities is under severe strain due to rapid increase in Covid cases, the Chief Minister asked the officials to closely monitor the oxygen supply situation and ensure that all related accessories at the hospital level are available on priority. 

“The number of beds in Covid hospitals and Covid care centres should be increased across the State. Special focus should be on providing maximum number of beds with oxygen support. The system has to work on war-footing to ensure this within committed timelines,” he said. The Chief Minister said many states are facing critical medicine shortage and though Odisha has sufficient medicine stock, buffer stock should be ensured to tackle the higher demand in the coming weeks.He stressed ramping up the IEC campaign and educating people on the dangerous spread of the second wave along with the need for active adherence to Covid protocols.

The community, Mission Shakti groups, members of PRIs should be actively involved in the process, he said and asked the administration to strictly implement enforcement activities across the State. Requesting the people to cooperate, the Chief Minister said, “We are facing grave danger and unless the people act responsibly, it will be very difficult to tackle the situation. It is in the interest of State and people that Covid situation should be managed without lockdown. Wearing mask and maintaining social distance will help in this regard,” he said.

