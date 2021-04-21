Jail warder, constable arrested over Hyder escape

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack Police on Tuesday arrested a warder of Sambalpur Circle Jail and constable of Sambalpur Police Reserve for their alleged negligence which helped gangster Sk Hyder in his sensational escape from SCB MCH here on April 10.Warder Sibanarayan Nanda and constable Md Mousim had escorted the gangster to the medical college. Both were formally arrested by Mangalabag police.

DCP Prateek Singh said, police had started investigation basing on Mousim’s FIR but in due course found out about the duo’s negligence in the case. “Constable Mousim was in Hyder’s escort team all the three times when he visited SCB and had given the gangster maximum undue scope to meet his family members and relatives in gross dereliction of his duty,” he said.

Similarly, the gangster also used jail warder Nanda’s mobile phone in communicating with his family members and relatives, the DCP said, adding that further investigation is on to ascertain the involvement of other cops in Hyder’s escape case. Police is also investigating if the constable was drugged with some sedatives substances.

After Hyder slipped away from SCB MCH, Mousim had filed an FIR in Mangalabag police station alleging that Hyder’s family members - his son, brother Kalia, nephew Kala, brother-in-law Gora and son-in-law who visited the gangster in the cabin regularly - threw something at him on April 10 at around 4.30 pm following which he became unconscious. Taking advantage of the situation, Hyder’s relatives assisted him in the escape, the DCP said.