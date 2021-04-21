Koraput reactivates care centre

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Witnessing a daily spike in positive cases, the Koraput administration reopened a 70-bed Covid care centre at Jeypore on Tuesday. The district now has two functional facilities for Covid patients, one at Jeypore and the other at Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Koraput with 70 beds. Another 200-bed Covid care centre in Koraput is yet to be reactivated after it was closed following the first coronavirus wave. Similarly, the 150-bed Covid hospital at Jeypore is yet to be made operational.

Sources said the administration is planning to reopen the 150-bed Covid hospital at Jeypore in next few days. Senior health officers are monitoring the restoration work of ICUs in the hospital. In-charge of the Covid care centre at Jeypore Durga Prasad Patra said the facility has been readied to keep infected persons in isolation and treat them if required.

Meanwhile, the administration has put in place adequate arrangements expecting return of migrant workers from other states in next couple of days. All block officials and PRI members have been directed to trace the returnees in their respective areas.

Panchayat officials and sarpanchs would provide necessary data of migrant returnees to inform the health and revenue officials. They will also arrange accommodation for them as per Covid protocol. Suspected persons and their contacts will be be traced and provided necessary facilities at temporary medical centres (TMCs) in their respective areas.