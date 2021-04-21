Matric exam likely to be cancelled in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced to cancel the Class X examinations, Odisha government is also planning to scrap the annual High School Certificate (HSC) Examination-2021 in view of the Covid-19 situation in the State.

An announcement in this regard is expected to be made by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik soon as the School and Mass Education department has already submitted a proposal to the government for the same.

Five days back, the department had announced to postpone the HSC examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and annual Plus II exam by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) due to rise in Covid cases.

Sources, however, said the department has now decided to go for alternative evaluation and where students not satisfied with their score will be allowed to answer their papers after situation improves. Earlier in the day, the CISCE announced cancellation of Class X board exams this year in the larger interest of students. The decision on Class XII ISC exams, however, will be taken by the Council in June. Prior to ICSE, the CBSE had cancelled the Class X exams and postponed the Class XII test.Besides, Covid-hit Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana along with Union Territory Jammu and Kashmir have cancelled their state board exams.

The BSE Class X students in Odisha have also been demanding scrapping of the exam in view of the pandemic. A group of students on Tuesday morning marched towards Naveen Nivas and staged protest in front of the residence of the Chief Minister seeking immediate cancellation of the exams. The students also met School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash and lodged their grievance. They warned to intensify their agitation if the government doesn’t take a decision in this regard within two days.