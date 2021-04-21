STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Private players dominate kendu leaf  trade in Malkangiri, pluckers suffer

The State government has set kendu leaf procurement target at 85,000 standard bags comprising 10 crore kerry (1 kerry contains 40 leaves) this season, leaving the rest for private traders.

Published: 21st April 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

the leaves being dried in Pottrel | Express

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  De-Regulation of kendu leaf was supposed to give free market access through independence of trade but it apparently has not brought the benefits to thousands of pluckers in Malkangiri. Rather, private trade has been followed by exploitation and absence of social security cover.

The State government has set kendu leaf procurement target at 85,000 standard bags comprising 10 crore kerry (1 kerry contains 40 leaves) this season, leaving the rest for private traders. The move has encouraged buyers from Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh, also following in the footsteps are middlemen who exploit the pluckers by lowering the buying price.

Workers plucking kendu leaves in Chitapari
village under Korukonda block 

While government agencies are paying `2.40 as labour charges and `1.20 as bonus to each plucker per kerry including other benefits like footwear, umbrella and insurance coverage, the private buyers are paying just Rs 2-Rs 2.50 per kerry, alleged Sukra Pangi, a kendu leaf plucker of Pottrel village under Korukonda panchayat. 

Notwithstanding the poor trade-off, thousands of pluckers stock the leaves in their houses and sell those to private buyers for a simple reason - they pay in cash and on the spot. Whereas the government agencies take some time to settle the dues and extend the social security. While there are 38,382 registered pluckers in the district, the government’s kendu leaf agency is procuring from 373 collection centres across six kendu leaf ranges. Sources said the exact number of private buyers from Chhattisgarh and AP is unknown.

As per rule, private buyers are required to register at the respective panchayats to participate in the trade and the list has to be submitted to Jeypore-based Kendu Leaf Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) for permit. The list should also be displayed at the respective panchayat offices. Sources said the panchayat officials are tight-lipped on the details of private players, thereby raising questions on transparency of the trade.

Trade analysts claim that the government is incurring a loss to the tune of at least Rs 4 crore every year by allowing private players to buy kendu leaves from villagers. The total volume of kendu leaf trade is around 1.8 lakh standard bags while over 25,000 pluckers are not registered and sell to private traders. While deregulation has not proved beneficial for pluckers who are being denied a fair price, private buyers are allegedly hand in gloves with panchayat officials to make money illegally.

DFO Kirti Ranjan Parida said he had written to the district panchayat officer to submit the list of registered private buyers in February this year. However, he is yet to receive any communication. “The buying of leaves started on April 15 and we have purchased around 10 lakh kerry in three days. We aim to meet the target within May this year,” he said. Contacted, district panchayat officer Sakila Charan Baskey said he is on leave. In-charge DPO Basant Kumar Behera said the list is not available with him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian's wait to receive vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai, India, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India reports a record of nearly 3 lakh Covid cases, 2,023 deaths
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: Another mutant with major immune escape capacity emerging
Though authorities implemented strict restrictions in the wake of a surge in Covid-19 cases, Broadway — the commercial hub of Kochi — is still witnessing heavy rush of people | Albin Mathew
Is Kerala paying price for lowering Covid guard?
Anjanadri Hill where Hanuman was born in Treta Yuga, according to the TTD
TTD says Tirumala is birthplace of Lord Hanuman, provides 'evidence'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin COVID 19 vaccine neutralises double mutant strain: ICMR
Over 2,800 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mahakumbh so far | express
Double mutant strain of Covid-19 present in Uttarakhand before Mahakumbh 2021
Gallery
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson: 'Talk of a Super League is a move away from 70 years of European club football. Both as a player for a provincial team Dunfermline in the 60s and as a manager at Aberdeen winning the European Cup Winners' Cup, f
'What an embarrassment!': Sir Alex Ferguson to Boris Johnson, critical reactions to the European Super League that you don't want to miss out on. Macron, Ozil, Klopp and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp