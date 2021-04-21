STR develops solar-irrigation system, puts to trial in core  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) management has introduced a solar-based irrigation system in the national park which its team had developed under an innovation challenge. The Integrated Solar Irrigation System is a portable solar-based system and was developed by Team National Park under Divisional Level Innovators’ Challenge-2021. It has been put to trial in the core area of STR’s southern division where it can be used for irrigating meadows, dousing fire, prevention of poaching besides preservation of water for animals.

Deputy Director and DFO of STR (South) Jagyandatta Pati said the system has been introduced on a trial basis and if successful, will be expanded to other areas of Similipal National Park. “It can be used for meadow irrigation, anti-poaching camp, water provisioning and infrastructure development with zero running cost. With bigger wheels and water storage facility, a similar system may be used for watering avenue plantation and forest fire management,” he said.

Pati also informed that one submersible motor, three solar panels that have the capacity to run the motor, and a few metre of pipe were arranged for the system. The motor was later put in a nearby canal for lifting water. The project was a success. The solar irrigation system will be eventually used for other development activities in the park.

