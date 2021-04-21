STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sundargarh stretched, in dire straits  

Even kin of Covid positive are being denied testing on time, many have to wait for days
 

People waiting in queues for RT-PCR tests at RGH in Rourkela | Express

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Sundargarh is facing what Ganjam experienced last year. The soaring infection has stretched the healthcare system but there is little focus of the State government on improving the situation.
Even daily testing is very low for a district which is reporting state’s highest caseload almost every day.

On Tuesday, a 46-year-old businessman of Rourkela main road area, who was suffering from fever and influenza-like symptoms for more than 12 days, arrived at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) for the second time. With requisition for RT-PCR test, he waited in queue for two hours. However, he and others returned without testing while no explanation was given by the hospital authorities. 

The businessman said his father died of Covid-19 on April 13. After developing symptoms, he had visited RGH five days back for RT-PCR test. However, he was refused the test and instead given medicines for five days. He was again provided with medicines for two more days and asked to come for test.

Another symptomatic resident of Sector-6 had visited RGH for test five days back but was advised to return with medicines only. A senior administrative officer involved in Covid management said shortage of test kits may be the reason.  When the issue was brought to the notice of Rourkela ADM and incident commander for Covid-19 Aboli Sunil Naravane, she assured to look into it. 

As of now, the vast Sundargarh district tests 2,691 samples including 1,912 through RT-PCR daily. Sources said even close family members of deceased Covid patients are being deprived of tests which speaks volumes about the administration’s efforts to contain the virus spread.   

Other instances of mismanagement are also galore. Three Covid patients have died in the densely-populated locality between Power House and Bisra Dahar road in the last 10 days. Many of their relatives have also tested positive within 400 metre radius of the locality. However, the area is yet to be declared a containment zone. 

Similarly, IT Colony, a gated community at Uditnagar, was declared micro-containment zone following detection of new positive cases. When sample collection of the residents was underway, the field personnel tried to collect sample of a Covid-19 suspect outside the containment zone. Eventually, they were stopped by locals who raised objections to their carelessness.  

On Tuesday, 673 new Covid cases were detected in Sundargarh on Tuesday, taking the tally to 22,112 of which 4,696 are active. So far, 177 persons have officially died of Covid in the district.

Collector plea to follow safety guidelines
Amid alarming Covid-19 second wave in Sundargarh district, Collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan in a video message on Monday evening insisted on testing, tracking and treatment while appealing all to follow Covid-19 protocols to contain the spread. Pointing that cases are mounting at an alarming rate, Kalyan said out of 722 cases in Sundargarh on Monday, about 80 per cent was from Rourkela. The administration is focused on testing, tracking and treatment.

With early diagnosis, effective treatment could be extended before the situation aggravates, he said. The administration is analysing the impact of the weekend shutdown in curbing the infection spread. For the sake of livelihood, economy and better prospects, lockdown has to be avoided as last year was already wasted. He appealed to people, especially of Rourkela, to help curb the infection spread and maintain self-restrain avoiding unnecessary movement.     
 

