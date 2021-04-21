STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take decision on use of Devanagiri script for Sanskrit: High Court to BSE

Hindi Teachers’ Association, Odisha had filed the petition eight years ago challenging the disparity in the courses and method of study of third languages, Hindi and Sanskrit, at the secondary level.

Published: 21st April 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2021 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The Orissa High Court has directed the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha to take decision for allowing writing the Sanskrit paper in Devanagiri script instead of Odia script and language. Devanagiri is the script used for Hindi. 

Hindi Teachers’ Association, Odisha had filed the petition eight years ago challenging the disparity in the courses and method of study of third languages, Hindi and Sanskrit, at the secondary level. The Board allowed examinees to write Hindi paper in Devanagiri script and Hindi language, but those opting for Sanskrit had to write their paper in Odia script and language.

The petition filed in June 2013 came on April 15. Advocate Jyotirmay Gupta argued the case on behalf of the association and stated that a representation on the issue was submitted to the BSE, Odisha but it yielded no response so far. He sought direction to the Board to consider it and dispose of the same. 

Considering the plea, the single judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi said, “In view of the aforesaid limited grievance of the petitioner, this Court disposes of the writ petition directing the BSE, Odisha to take a decision on the representation filed by the petitioner and pass appropriate order in accordance with law within a period of three months.”

According to the petition, prescribing a resolution for writing the Sanskrit paper in Devanagiri script in Sanskrit language instead of Odia script and language would ensure that no extra advantage is gained by the students opting for Sanskrit over students opting for Hindi.

The petition claimed that the number of students opting for Hindi as third language in the State had been decreasing drastically as more and more students were opting for Sanskrit in place of Hindi as they could write answers in Odia script and language. 

