University staffer critical after immolation bid  

SAMBALPUR: Unease prevailed in Sambalpur University after a contractual employee attempted to immolate himself near the Vice-Chancellor’s office on Tuesday. The employee, Dinabandhu Mishra, suffered severe burn injuries and was rushed to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla. He was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack after his condition worsened.

Police said Mishra, a technical assistant, set himself on fire by pouring petrol on his body near VC’s office in the university’s administrative block. Other employees of the university present at the spot used fire extinguisher to douse the flames but by then, Mishra had suffered severe burns.

VC Sanjeev Mittal said, Mishra came to meet him in the morning and complained about theft in hostels. “I told him that the matter will be dealt with after the superintendent concerned and warden of hostels lodged a complaint about it. However, he suddenly got infuriated and accused me of being complicit in the incidents and corrupt. When he started speaking in an inappropriate tone, I asked him to leave my chamber.”

The VC asked the peon to take Mishra out of his office and went to the conference hall to attend the academic council meeting. “After a while, I heard some staff shouting and came to know that Mishra has tried self-immolation,” he said.

Mittal further said, he got to know from the university staff that Mishra had earlier made similar self-immolation bids over various issues on the campus but his attempts were foiled. “For now, Rs 50,000 has been sanctioned for his treatment. If required, the university will provide additional assistance,” he added.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Burla S Dash said family members of Mishra are yet to lodge any complaint in this regard. However, police have recorded his statement before he was shifted to SCB and further investigation is on.

