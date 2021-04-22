AIIMS Bhubaneswar suspends walk-in OPD services from April 26

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Wednesday announced temporary suspension of its walk-in OPD services from April 26 in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases among patients and healthcare workers.However, the emergency and IPD services, daycare, radiotherapy, dialysis, trauma, life-saving surgery, telemedicine and teleconsultation service, pulmonary (vaccination RMRC), Anaesthesiology (PAC and pain clinic) and immunisation for old registered patients (on Wednesday and Friday) and yellow fever (on Thursday) will continue as usual.

Medical superintendent Dr Sachidananda Mohanty said many of healthcare workers are in quarantine as they have turned out to be Covid positive or are close contacts to infected cases. Even as the walk-in-OPD services will be stopped, Dr Mohanty said, AIIMS Bhubaneswar Swasthya App and telemedicine services from 9 am to 5 pm will continue on all working days. “If any patient is in critical condition, he/she can take an appointment with the treating doctor through the App of tele-consultation service and come to OPD,” he added.