COVID-19 cases spike in Koraput  

JEYPORE: Despite strict enforcement of Covid guidelines, positive cases are constantly on rise in Koraput. On Wednesday, the district reported 62 new cases as compared to 31 the previous day.

While police have tightened vigil in urban areas including Jeypore, Koraput, Kotpad and Sunabeda, localities like Laxmipur, Semiliguda, Lamtaput, Nandapur, Borrigumma, Narayanpatana, Kunduli and Kundra are witnessing violation of Covid norms. These rural areas are inhabited mostly by tribals.

Besides, safety guidelines are being openly flouted at health facilities like private clinics and patho-labs as people rush to get their Covid tests done and avail other services. Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli said he will instruct officials to ensure strict adherence to Covid guidelines at medical institutions.