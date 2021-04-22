India Cares launches health helpline in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A health helpline was launched by India Cares - a voluntary initiative to help people nationwide during this pandemic - on Wednesday. People can consult the doctors for free through the helpline. “In case, you want to consult a doctor over the phone, please send a direct message on Twitter to @indiacares_2020. We will connect you to one”, said the organisation in a tweet. Currently, 19 doctors from different parts of the country are a part of the initiative to help people through the helpline. Each of them have agreed to attend to the queries everyday for one hour over the phone and they will either speak directly to the people or via conference calls during which, the officials of India Cares will be present.

Three to four volunteers of India Cares are monitoring the messages from people on its Twitter handle requesting for conversation with the doctors and accordingly, the appointments are being fixed.The organisation has a strong network of over 1,200 volunteers in the country and abroad who are helping people in getting admission to Covid hospitals, arranging plasma and Covid-19 medicines.

“Some of the doctors are already volunteers of the organisation and we have approached few others requesting them to answer the queries of the citizens regarding Covid and other ailments. Till Wednesday evening, three to four more doctors have agreed to join the helpline,” said an official of India Cares which was formed by senior IPS officer Arun Bothra.