Micro-containment back in Cuttack villages to curb spread of COVID-19

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: With Cuttack reporting a rapid surge in Covid clusters, the district administration has returned to its earlier strategy of creating micro-containment zones in villages to contain the spread of virus. Athagarh Sub-Collector Ajambar Mohanty has declared Kanjiapada and Saradhapur villages under Narasinghpur block as containment zones after 19 villagers tested positive for Covid-19 with one succumbing to the infection.

To facilitate comprehensive contact tracing, Kanjiapada and Saradhapur villages have been declared micro-containment zones from 6 am on April 19 to 6 pm on April 26 prohibiting free ingress and egress in larger public interest, stated an order released by the Sub-Collector. Two days back, 14 persons from Saradhapur and 5 from Kanjiapada had tested positive while one of them undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Cuttack had succumbed.

Besides, the administration has imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the adjacent villages like Saradhapurpatana, Jagannathprasad, Jagannathprasadpatana till April 28. Medical officers of Kanpur CHC and Narasinghpur CHC have been instructed to carry out contact tracing, screening and testing of the residents, he said.

The administration has also set up a Covid care centre at SC/ST hostel in Paikapadapatana for isolating the Covid patients. Sources said over 30 migrants, who were working in Rourkela, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Maharashtra and Gujarat, have returned to their homes in Kanjiapada and Saradhapur panchayats in the last 15 days. With administration failing to track, test and isolate them, the villages in the two panchayats have started witnessing a surge in Covid cases.

As migrant workers have started returning home without registration, the district administration is finding it difficult to keep track of them. Around 10,000 migrants working in the worst-hit states are said to have returned to their homes in the district in the last 20 days, sources added.