National Public Relations Day observed 

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Chapter of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) in association with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal organised a webinar to celebrate the National Public Relations Day on Wednesday.

The webinar was based on ‘Public Relations for Public Awareness: Let’s build a Covid free world’, which was also the theme of this year. UNICEF India Communication for Development specialist Lopamudra Tripathy, and former chief of communications of Rourkela Steel Plant Ramendra Kumar spoke on the occasion.

National president of PRSI Ajit Pathak, regional director and head of IIMC, Dhenkanal Prof Mrinal Chatterjee and Chairman of PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter Amar Jyoti Mohapatra were present. Students of IIMC, Dhenkanal and KIIT School of Mass Communication and members of PRSI Bhubaneswar Chapter participated in the programme.