STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha may peak in first week of May with 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Clarifying the present oxygen situation in the State, Dr Mohanty said the State is oxygen surplus now and the government is ready to meet the peak time demand.

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker sorts swab samples at a testing centre, as coronavirus cases surge across the national capital, at MCD dispensary, Mehrauli, in New Delhi.

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the arrival of migrants from affected states and lax enforcement of Covid norms, the virus is spreading fast in rural parts of Odisha as the State logged yet another highest single day spike of 4,851 fresh cases in last 24 hours. Five more patients succumbed to the disease during the period.

The State health officials predicted that the second wave might hit the peak in the first week of May. Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr CBK Mohanty said though states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are nearing peak, it would be slightly delayed in Odisha.

“Preliminary prediction by IIT Kanpur says the peak may come between April-end and  May  first week. Thereafter, the cases will fall at the same pace it is rising now,” he said but refused to forecast the number of cases at the peak.

A mathematical model predicting possible peak numbers, however, pegged the cases at 10,000 a day by May 5 and fall gradually thereafter. If the growth rate remains same as the current rate, the daily caseload would be doubled in a fortnight, said a researcher. 

Although the test positivity rate (TPR) came down slightly from 14.71 pc to 12.5 pc due to an increase in testing by nearly 20 pc, an analysis indicated that the doubling rate of new cases was five days and doubling rate of TPR was six days in Odisha, which is among eight states where the infection is spreading much faster in comparison to other worst hit parts.  

“This time the Covid virus is spreading much faster in the rural areas than the first wave. It may be because there is no restriction in intra-state movement of people which was stopped during the time last year. 

Reverse migration could be another reason behind the spike as people are not at all adhering to the quarantine protocol,” said a health official from Khurda wondering how people with symptoms are presenting for tests without wearing masks.

Sources said at least 30 per cent of the cases being reported from the districts were from the villages. Slack enforcement in the crowded markets in small towns and village haats is attributed to the rising infection in the rural hinterlands. 

Of the new cases spread across 30 districts, 2,814 were among people in quarantine and 2,037 local infections. Nearly 95 per cent (pc) of the cases are from 23 districts, including eight districts bordering Chhattisgarh.  Five districts registered more than 300 cases with Khurda reporting the highest 703 cases, followed by Sundargarh 516, Nuapada 486, Bargarh 318 and Cuttack 304.

Clarifying the present oxygen situation in the State, Dr Mohanty said the State is oxygen surplus now and the government is ready to meet the peak time demand. “We are getting ready to keep 10 times the last year’s peak demand of oxygen. The present inventory has 231 metric tonne per day. Nearly 30 metric tonne of oxygen per day was required last time,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha covid 19 Odisha Coronavirus
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp