Odisha may peak in first week of May with 10,000 COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the arrival of migrants from affected states and lax enforcement of Covid norms, the virus is spreading fast in rural parts of Odisha as the State logged yet another highest single day spike of 4,851 fresh cases in last 24 hours. Five more patients succumbed to the disease during the period.

The State health officials predicted that the second wave might hit the peak in the first week of May. Director of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Dr CBK Mohanty said though states like Maharashtra, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are nearing peak, it would be slightly delayed in Odisha.

“Preliminary prediction by IIT Kanpur says the peak may come between April-end and May first week. Thereafter, the cases will fall at the same pace it is rising now,” he said but refused to forecast the number of cases at the peak.

A mathematical model predicting possible peak numbers, however, pegged the cases at 10,000 a day by May 5 and fall gradually thereafter. If the growth rate remains same as the current rate, the daily caseload would be doubled in a fortnight, said a researcher.

Although the test positivity rate (TPR) came down slightly from 14.71 pc to 12.5 pc due to an increase in testing by nearly 20 pc, an analysis indicated that the doubling rate of new cases was five days and doubling rate of TPR was six days in Odisha, which is among eight states where the infection is spreading much faster in comparison to other worst hit parts.

“This time the Covid virus is spreading much faster in the rural areas than the first wave. It may be because there is no restriction in intra-state movement of people which was stopped during the time last year.

Reverse migration could be another reason behind the spike as people are not at all adhering to the quarantine protocol,” said a health official from Khurda wondering how people with symptoms are presenting for tests without wearing masks.

Sources said at least 30 per cent of the cases being reported from the districts were from the villages. Slack enforcement in the crowded markets in small towns and village haats is attributed to the rising infection in the rural hinterlands.

Of the new cases spread across 30 districts, 2,814 were among people in quarantine and 2,037 local infections. Nearly 95 per cent (pc) of the cases are from 23 districts, including eight districts bordering Chhattisgarh. Five districts registered more than 300 cases with Khurda reporting the highest 703 cases, followed by Sundargarh 516, Nuapada 486, Bargarh 318 and Cuttack 304.

Clarifying the present oxygen situation in the State, Dr Mohanty said the State is oxygen surplus now and the government is ready to meet the peak time demand. “We are getting ready to keep 10 times the last year’s peak demand of oxygen. The present inventory has 231 metric tonne per day. Nearly 30 metric tonne of oxygen per day was required last time,” he added.