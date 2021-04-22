Odisha to experience rains for four days

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents may get some respite from the humid conditions from Thursday as light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at few places in Odisha in next four days.The IMD on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30 to 40 km/hr at one or two places in 16 districts including Cuttack, Khurda and Puri on Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Dhenkanal, Angul and Malkangiri districts during the period. Similarly, south and coastal Odisha districts may witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday.

“In next four days, few places in Odisha will witness nor’wester rains triggered by seasonal heating and moisture availability from the Bay of Bengal. There will be no large change in maximum temperature in the State during next four to five days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. Six places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Wednesday. Boudh was the hottest at 42 degree Celsius followed by Angul 41.7 degree and Sonepur 41 degree.