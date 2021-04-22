STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to experience rains for four days

Residents may get some respite from the humid conditions from Thursday as light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at few places in Odisha in next four days.

Published: 22nd April 2021 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2021 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

As temperature soars, a kid being treated to coconut water by the parents. (Photo | Irfana, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Residents may get some respite from the humid conditions from Thursday as light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at few places in Odisha in next four days.The IMD on Wednesday issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30 to 40 km/hr at one or two places in 16 districts including Cuttack, Khurda and Puri on Thursday.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower is likely to occur at isolated places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Dhenkanal, Angul and Malkangiri districts during the period. Similarly, south and coastal Odisha districts may witness light to moderate rainfall on Friday. 

“In next four days, few places in Odisha will witness nor’wester rains triggered by seasonal heating and moisture availability from the Bay of Bengal. There will be no large change in maximum temperature in the State during next four to five days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. Six places recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Wednesday. Boudh was the hottest at 42 degree Celsius followed by Angul 41.7 degree and Sonepur 41 degree.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha rain
India Matters
Odisha government has decided to ramp up testing, tracking and isolation in the BMC area in view of the rapid rise in Covid-19 cases.
Maharashtra, UP among 10 states that account for over 75%t of new Covid cases 
FILE | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus wears a deserted look as Maharashtra undergoes a weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
Lockdown in Maharashtra, inter-city, inter-dist travel banned
The chopper with baby Riya and her mother lands in the village. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Family’s first girl child in 35 years brought home by helicopter in Rajasthan
For representational purposes (File | AP)
Fearing 'extremist' tag, Xinjiang's Uyghur Muslims not fasting in Ramzan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Disaster Response Force personnel sanitises Lumbini Park in Hyderabad as Covid-19 cases rise in the State, on Sunday | Vani Buddhavarapu
Website shows availability but Hyderabad hospitals face shortage of oxygen beds
A man carries a cylinder filled with medical oxygen at a plant in New Delhi on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Over 2500 ambulance calls daily from COVID patients in Delhi for past one week: Data
Gallery
A man waits for the cremation of a relative who died of COVID-19, placed near bodies of other victims, in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
Lockdowns return, clamour for oxygen: India being overrun by massive virus surge
#1 WHAT IS REMDESIVIR? Originally created to treat Hepatitis C in 2009, the anti-viral drug was declared a failure until it was found effective against Ebola in 2014. Ever since it is being used to treat diseases caused by Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
Remdesivir injection explained: 8 basic things to know about the high-demand COVID-19 drug
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp