Activists demand closure of Srimandir

By Express News Service

PURI: Activists and prominent persons of the pilgrim city have demanded closure of Sri Jagannath Temple for devotees and ban on visitors to the sea beach in view of the surge in Covid cases in the district.

A letter was submitted to CM Naveen Patnaik by NGO ‘Voice of Common Man’ urging him to close the temple and other religious institutions to devotees along Blue Flag beach for tourists. It requested for reopening of Covid hospitals with increased beds along with oxygen and ventilator support to meet exigencies.

Reopening of quarantine centres for migrant workers from other States to check spread of the virus is the need of the hour, added its convenor Hector Mishra. Around 286 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, of which 145 were detected from Puri town. Despite adherence to Covid norms along with awareness among residents, vaccination and testing, the administration is unable to check the spread of the infection.

