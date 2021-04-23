STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Admin seals border routes to West Bengal

Intensifying vigil on the Odisha-West Bengal border, the Balasore administration has sealed several inter-State routes connecting the neighbouring state in wake of the Covid resurgence.

Published: 23rd April 2021

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Intensifying vigil on the Odisha-West Bengal border, the Balasore administration has sealed several inter-State routes connecting the neighbouring state in wake of the Covid resurgence. Since the last three days, the district administration officials have seized three private buses of West Bengal that were bringing passengers to Odisha through Balasore.

While two buses which were on their way to Bhubaneswar from Contai in Purba Medinipur district were seized by Bhograi police, another bus from the neighbouring state was seized by Kamarda police. Fines have also been imposed on the bus owners for violating the Covid-19 protocols, said tehsildar of Bhograi Kamalakanta Das. The Odisha government has prohibited inter-State bus travel to curb spread of the virus.  Security has been strengthened along the border to ensure no one escapes unnoticed.

The checkpost at Soldpata has been barricaded while checking intensified at Laxmannath toll plaza and Sahabaipur check post under Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks respectively.  Locals, however, alleged that there are many porous village routes through which migrant labourers are managing to enter the Odisha side of border. 

Additional District Magistrate of Balasore Nilu Mohapatra said that administration has directed officials to seal 52 routes of Jaleswar and Bhograi blocks that are linked to West Bengal.  According to official reports, there are more than 90 villages in both Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts that share border with West Bengal. Meanwhile, Balasore district reported 78 fresh cases in last 24 hours and the maximum number of cases has been detected in Oudpada and Balasore Municipality area.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp