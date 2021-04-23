STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCJD demands SU Vice Chancellor’s resignation

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Members of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) staged a protest on Thursday demanding resignation of Sambalpur University Vice Chancellor Sanjiv Mittal over the death of a contractual staff. 
The protestors blocked the main gate of the university and shouted slogans against Mittal.

They also demanded compensation of at least Rs 15 lakh for the family of the deceased, Dinabandhu Mishra and a permanent job for his son.  District president of BCJD, Sidhant Mohanty said Dinabandhu’s suicide was unfortunate. “If the deceased had levelled an allegation against the Vice Chancellor before taking the extreme step, there must be truth in it.

The family of the deceased had filed a complaint against the Vice Chancellor. We demand him to resign from his post until the truth behind the allegations levelled by Dinabandhu comes to fore,” he said. The varsity authorities have reportedly given a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to kin of the deceased and promised to engage his son as an outsourced employee. 

Meanwhile, Sishu Ranjan Mohapatra, a senior police officer has been entrusted responsibility of investigating the matter. SDPO, Burla, S Dash said, one platoon police force has also been deployed on the university campus. 

