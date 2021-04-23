STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Chaos follows Covid surge, hospitals refuse admission  

Ganjam witnessed a surge in coronavirus transmission with the district witnessing 135 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Published: 23rd April 2021 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam witnessed a surge in coronavirus transmission with the district witnessing 135 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The deceased are a 35-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. A businessman of Hillpatana area of Berhampur and his son with severe Covid-19 symptoms were rushed to City hospital on Thursday evening but doctors advised them to visit MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). A few minutes after reaching the Casualty Ward of the MCH, the man died and his son was admitted after much persuasion by family members.

Despite claims by the district administration that it is prepared to meet the crisis, many of the hospitals are running out of beds for symptomatic patients and 50 such persons were seen queueing up outside the dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) of MKCG MCH, Ashwini Covid Hospital and City Hospital today. With no beds available at the DCHC, patients were also seen lying on the verandah.

Symptomatic patients are also not being allowed inside City Hospital on the ground that there are no more beds available for them. If sources are to be believed, on an average 300 Covid positive patients are coming to MKCG MCH, City Hospital and Ashwini Hospital from different parts of Ganjam. Symptomatic patients from other southern Odisha districts are also arriving at Berhampur for treatment. With no beds available and private hospitals not admitting them, many are forced to go to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Visakhapatnam for treatment.

Meanwhile, following allegations that people with symptoms are denied medical aid in the City hospital sans testing, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on the day directed officials to ensure that such patients are immediately provided treatment even in the absence of a Covid test report. In a virtual meeting with the officials and doctors of City Hospital, he asked them to check the oxygen level of the patients and shift them to Covid hospitals if required.

The Collector further asked the officials to continue door to door screening of people in the wake of return of migrants. He also directed the formation of a testing cell to provide test reports to locals who want to join work in other districts and states.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp