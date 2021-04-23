Chaos follows Covid surge, hospitals refuse admission  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam witnessed a surge in coronavirus transmission with the district witnessing 135 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours. The deceased are a 35-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. A businessman of Hillpatana area of Berhampur and his son with severe Covid-19 symptoms were rushed to City hospital on Thursday evening but doctors advised them to visit MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). A few minutes after reaching the Casualty Ward of the MCH, the man died and his son was admitted after much persuasion by family members.

Despite claims by the district administration that it is prepared to meet the crisis, many of the hospitals are running out of beds for symptomatic patients and 50 such persons were seen queueing up outside the dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) of MKCG MCH, Ashwini Covid Hospital and City Hospital today. With no beds available at the DCHC, patients were also seen lying on the verandah.

Symptomatic patients are also not being allowed inside City Hospital on the ground that there are no more beds available for them. If sources are to be believed, on an average 300 Covid positive patients are coming to MKCG MCH, City Hospital and Ashwini Hospital from different parts of Ganjam. Symptomatic patients from other southern Odisha districts are also arriving at Berhampur for treatment. With no beds available and private hospitals not admitting them, many are forced to go to Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and neighbouring Visakhapatnam for treatment.

Meanwhile, following allegations that people with symptoms are denied medical aid in the City hospital sans testing, Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on the day directed officials to ensure that such patients are immediately provided treatment even in the absence of a Covid test report. In a virtual meeting with the officials and doctors of City Hospital, he asked them to check the oxygen level of the patients and shift them to Covid hospitals if required.

The Collector further asked the officials to continue door to door screening of people in the wake of return of migrants. He also directed the formation of a testing cell to provide test reports to locals who want to join work in other districts and states.