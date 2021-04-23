STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CMC ramps up Covid health infra

Published: 23rd April 2021 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:44 AM

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has ramped up its health infrastructure to ensure preparedness in the fight against the pandemic.The civic body has readied 691 general beds, 218 ICUs, 114 ventilators, 221 HDUs, 16 NICUs and 10 dialysis beds at SCB Covid hospital and four other designated healthcare institutions at Ashwini, Sadguru, Shrusti and South Point hospitals in the city, said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das. 

Of 437 general beds, 53 ICUs, 39 ventilators and 10 HDUs in SCB Covid hospital, 196 general beds and 43 ICUs have been occupied. In Ashwini hospital, of 25 general beds, 50 ICUs, 65 ventilators, 46 HDUs and four dialysis beds, 10 general beds, 40 ICUs, 41 ventilators and 17 HDUs have been occupied.

Similarly, Covid patients are being treated at 15 general beds, 22 ICUs and 45 HDUs at Sadguru hospital while 69 general beds, 8 ICUs, 8 ventilators, 10 HDUs, 6 NICUs and four dialysis beds are lying vacant. 
In Shrusti hospital, of 50 ICUs, 21 ventilators, 41 HDUs and 2 dialysis beds, 15 ICUs, two ventilators and four HDUs have been occupied.Similarly, as many as 10 general beds, 35 ICUs, 70 HDUs and 10 NICUs have been readied in South Point hospital.

