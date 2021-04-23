Containment tag on Ward 9 area in Malkangiri town  

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: As many as 16 new cases of Covid-19 infection were reported in the last 24 hours in Malkangiri district. Of this, the highest of six were reported from Khairput block, three each from municipality area and Kalimela block, one each from Malkangiri, Korukonda and Chitrakonda blocks and Balimela NAC.

With seven persons being infected in Ward 9 of Malkangiri town within the last three days, the Collector on Tuesday declared IMST School and Education colony area as containment area. On the other hand, 406 migrants entered Odisha through the inter-State border check post in Motu at Malkangiri on the day. While 60 of them belong to other states, 164 are natives of Malkangiri district.