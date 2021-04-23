STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
High alert in border districts as triple mutant emerges in West Bengal

Published: 23rd April 2021

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the State government is grappling with the second wave of Covid-19, fuelled by the double mutant, emergence of a triple mutant strain in the poll-bound West Bengal has put Odisha on high alert. In a bid to monitor people travelling from West Bengal, the government on Thursday directed collectors of Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts to put up border check posts (BCP) on all inter-state roads (NH/SH and local roads) along the border of neighbouring state with immediate effect.

Making an announcement, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra asked the administrations of the two districts to ensure proper tracking at all the major and minor entry points for people coming from West Bengal in any mode of transportation.“Two weeks quarantine for people entering Odisha is mandatory. It is the traveller’s choice to undergo either institutional or paid quarantine. Cluster TMC (temporary medical centre) will be opened where the food and medicine requirement of the inmates will be taken care of by the district administrations,” the Chief Secretary said.

For those who would prefer paid quarantine, such accommodation will be arranged by the district administration, he added. The same principle will be applicable for air passengers coming from West Bengal and alighting at Bhubaneswar or Jharsuguda airports. People travelling from West Bengal to other states through Odisha will be allowed without disembarking from the vehicle en-route through the State, he added.

Those who have been successfully vaccinated (two doses) or tested Covid-19 negative in RT-PCR have to produce certificate to the effect and will undergo home quarantine for 14 days. In case of non-compliance with Covid protocols and home quarantine guidelines issued by the Centre, such persons will be quarantined in institutional facility for 14 days.“Any person violating these measures will be liable for action under Disaster Management Act-2005, Epidemic Diseases Act-1897, besides Section 1BB of the IPC and other legal provisions as applicable,” said the order issued by the Chief Secretary.

Mahapatra said sarpanches, ward members and volunteers will be mobilised to create awareness in the border areas and report to local authorities and police stations about any person coming from West Bengal but not quarantined in institutional facilities.

Strict measures

Border check posts on all 
inter-state roads connecting Odisha to West Bengal
2 week mandatory quarantine for people coming from WB
Screening at Bhubaneswar and Jharsuguda airports
Institutional and paid quarantine centres to be set up immediately
Total vaccinated persons and those with RT-PCR negative reports to undergo 14-day home quarantine
Strict action against quarantine violators

