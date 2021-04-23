STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jharaphula wanted Rs 30k back, was murdered

Jajpur Police on Thursday said Ramadevi University student Jharaphula Nayak was killed over Rs 30,000 which she had loaned to her friend and wanted back.

Published: 23rd April 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur Police on Thursday said Ramadevi University student Jharaphula Nayak was killed over Rs  30,000 which she had loaned to her friend and wanted back. After arrest of a third accused in the case, police revealed the motive behind the murder. A joint team of Commissionerate and Jajpur police arrested Shakti Sekhar Swain on Wednesday night.

Jajpur SP Rahul PR said Shakti had assisted prime accused, Rakesh Swain in killing Jharaphula, who was a Plus Three third year student of the university. He said Rakesh had taken a loan of Rs 30,000 from the victim to purchase a motorcycle. However, their relationship turned sour after Jharaphula asked Rakesh to return the money. 

On January 24, Jharaphula had gone to Bhubaneswar to attend birthday party of her friend and insisted that Rakesh return the money. Rakesh invited Jharaphula to the city on the pretext of repayment on January 26.  He took her to a private guest house in Bhubaneswar where he forced her to consume alcohol.

He then smothered her while she was intoxicated. “Rakesh murdered Jharaphula by smothering her. We suspect he had borrowed over Rs 30,000 from her for purchasing a bike,” said the SP. He said Jharaphula’s viscera test result confirmed presence of liquor in her body. 

The SP said Shakti had assisted Rakesh in transporting Jharaphula’s body to Jajpur from Bhubaneswar on a scooter. Jharaphula’s body was recovered from roadside near Mulapala Chowk within  Kuakhia police limits in Jajpur district on January 27 morning. 

The footage of her body being carried on a scooter by the accused was captured in a CCTV camera installed near the spot. Basing on the footage, police had identified Rakesh and arrested him a day after the body was recovered. Last month, his aide Amaresh Rout was arrested from Sundarpada locality in Bhubaneswar for his involvement in the incident. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp