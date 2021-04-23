Jharigam panchayat shuts down till May 2

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: A day after locals declared shutdown in Chandahandi and Raigarh blocks of Nabarangpur district, residents of Jharigam followed suit and announced a 10-day shutdown in the panchayat starting Thursday.

The shutdown will remain in force till May 2 and is likely to affect the entire block as most government offices are in Jharigam town. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Jharigam sarpanch Aganti Pujari along with other block officials and public representatives, keeping in view the rising number of infections in the area.

It was also resolved to enforce Covid-appropriate behavior and conduct regular checkings to ensure wearing of masks, social distancing besides slapping fine on violators. Sources said, cases are mounting in Banjiamba, Dhepaguda, Gurusinga, Chacha, Dhodra, Kalegaon and Mahulbhatta villages of the block where Covid case tally has crossed 160 in a week.

On Wednesday, four people - two each from Umerkote and Chandahandi - reportedly succumbed to Covid but officials are tight-lipped on the issue. The unofficial Covid death toll in the district is more than 20 in 10 days, they said.

On the day, Jharigam MLA Prakash Chandra Majhi visited the community health centre (CHC) and reviewed the status of the health facility. He also discussed the provision of temporary health camps after the return of migrant workers. Jharigam block has four TMCs now with total 180 bed strength. Meanwhile, Nabarangpur reported 207 positive cases on the day, taking the tally to 1,528 in the district.