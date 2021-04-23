Kalinga Nagar steel complex steps up for Oxygen crisis  

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Steel industries of Kalinga Nagar have come forward to address the shortage of medical oxygen in view of rise in Covid-19 cases across the nation. Jindal Stainless Limited (JSL) is at the forefront of the battle and has announced to supply 300 tonne of liquid medical oxygen daily from its plant.

“We have an oxygen plant for industrial use. In order to use it for medical purpose, some modifications have to be made and we have sought permission from the local drug inspector in this regard. After we get the approval, we will start supplying medical oxygen to hospitals,” said JSL’s head, external relations, Nila Madhab Rath. It will take the company some time to convert the plant suitable for producing medical oxygen nut it has required infrastructure and expertise for the purpose, he said.

Tata Steel too has announced that it will supply 200-300 tonne of liquid medical oxygen on a daily basis to hospitals. A spokesperson of the company said around 300-400 tonne of liquid medical oxygen is already being supplied daily from plants at Jamshedpur, Kalinga Nagar and Dhenkanal to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal.

The steel major is facing a shortage of containers and trailers for transporting the oxygen but it will be sorted out soon. “We are working on an alternative solution to address the issue,” said the spokesperson.

Visa Steels, another steel plant located in Kalinga Nagar industrial complex is mulling to supply medical oxygen to hospitals at this critical hour. “We do not have an oxygen plant of our own. We purchase it from other sources for our industrial needs. If the government asks us to supply medical oxygen cylinders to hospitals, we will purchase them from outside under our CSR initiative,” said the firm’s head of Human Resources, Sandip Mishra.

There are other plants in Kalinga Nagar. While NINL, Mesco and Maithan Ispat have been closed for last couple of months, rest plants are operational. It was Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore who had asked major steel industries of Kalinga Nagar to supply medical oxygen much before the emergency situation arose. “There are three plants which are producing medical liquid oxygen in the district. Besides our consumption, we are supplying them to neighbouring Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts for their needs,” the Collector said.

JSPL offers 500 tonne liquid oxygen

Angul: Leading steel manufacturer Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), in a post on Twitter, stated that over 500 tonne of liquid oxygen is available at its Angul plant. “We are waiting for users to send their tankers. We can fill up on a first come first serve basis or as per the priority decided by the Ministry of Steel,” stated the Twitter message. JSPL Chairman Naveen Jindal had announced to supply medical oxygen from the firm’s Odisha and Chhattisgarh units. “JSPL has been always standing with the country and countrymen during calamities and emergencies and will continue to do so during this pandemic,” he said.