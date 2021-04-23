STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KIIT secures 201+ in THE rankings   

The conducts rankings of higher education institutions across the globe on the yardsticks of community-based university and their impact.

Published: 23rd April 2021 04:00 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  Adding another feather to its cap, the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University has secured 201+ rank in the overall impact category among the top universities of the world in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2021 announced recently. 

KIIT has also got 101+ rank in ‘Partnership for The Goals’ and 201+in ‘Quality Education,’ ‘Peace and Justice’ and ‘Strong Institutions’ categories. It is the only university in eastern India to achieve such an impressive rank. KIIT’s commitment to sustenance and equity gets recognition by the THE as the university has been fulfilling all criteria of SDGs, said KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta. 

Govt approves ring road
Bhubaneswar: The State government on Thursday approved the 111.2-km Capital Region Ring Road, which will provide a new parallel connectivity for NH-16 bypassing Khurda town, Bhubaneswar, Athagarh town, Cuttack city and Choudwar town. The ring road will originate at Rameswar on NH-16 in Khurda, pass through NH-55 at Govindpur and terminate near Tangi on NH-16. The road is proposed to be developed as a six-lane carriageway which will also include a major six-lane bridge over Mahanadi river. The government has decided to provide over Rs 600 crore from the State budget towards cost of land acquisition.

