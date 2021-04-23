STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No data on Kumbh Mela returnees

However, what has left the administration worried is the number of such returnees might be large as many of them went to Haridwar without registering with BDOs and PRIs.

Published: 23rd April 2021 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  At least six persons who attended the Kumbh Mela at Haridwar have returned to Koraput district in last few days. All of them tested negative but have been asked to remain in home isolation for seven days.

However, what has left the administration worried is the number of such returnees might be large as many of them went to Haridwar without registering with BDOs and PRIs.  Like every year, this time too it is suspected that at least 1,000-odd people from Jeypore, Koraput, Borrigumma and Kundra areas had gone to Haridwar.

“Since there were no Covid restrictions then, many did not register with the block and panchayats. As a result, we do not have a list of people who have returned from Kumbh Mela as on today”, said sources.
With the number of Covid-19 cases spiraling, the Koraput administration has asked all such returnees to come forward for testing. 

Comments

