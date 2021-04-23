Odisha sees growth in non-tax revenue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Demonstrating resilience to Covid-19 pandemic, the State has done exceedingly well in its revenue generation, registering a growth of 48.63 per cent (pc) from non-tax sources during 2020-21 against the previous fiscal.

“In absolute figures, an amount of Rs 21,770.64 crore has been collected during 2020-21 against the total collection of around Rs 14,647 crore in 2019-20,” said Principal Secretary of Finance Ashok Meena said after a meeting of all secretaries here on Thursday.

Revenue collection from the mining sector is the major non-tax income of the State. Similarly, the revenue generation from own-tax sources has grown by 7.11 pc during 2020-21. The total own-tax collection in 2019-20 was around Rs 32,315 crore which grew to Rs 34,614 crore in 2020-21.

“The ‘ease of tax payment’ through online modes and ‘e-receipts’ have also been helpful to a significant extent while ensuring transparency in revenue matters,” he added.The fiscal performance of the State was reviewed at the all-secretaries meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra.

Meena said the total expenditure of different departments in 2020-21 has crossed Rs 1,26,500 crore with programme expenditure of around Rs 59,700 crore.Taking a review of department-wise fiscal performance, the Chief Secretary directed the secretaries of the departments to speed up capital expenditure under different programmes during the current working season for keeping up the higher growth rate. He further advised them to closely monitor the livelihood enhancement projects and schemes.

Meena told the meeting that the online mechanism for appraisal and approval of projects has been operationalised with multi-year expenditure commitment. It was decided that Finance department would delegate more financial powers to the administrative departments for expediting the project implementation.

A review of project implementation under DMF and OMBADC showed that 19,496 projects estimated at Rs 13,749 crore were sanctioned in different mineral bearing districts against a collection of around Rs 12,376 crore under DMF till March, 2021. Of the sanctioned projects, 12,848 were completed by the end of last fiscal.

Under OMBADC Phase-II, the review revealed that around Rs 19,000 crore was collected as of March 31, 2021 and 38 projects worth Rs 14,043 crore were sanctioned. The projects were in different phases of implementation.