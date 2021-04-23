STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pipili by-poll rescheduled to May 16

Congress was keen to field Bandana Mangaraj, wife of deceased candidate Ajit Mangaraj in the by-poll.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Election Commission of India has again rescheduled the date for the by-election to Pipili Assembly constituency in view of Eid celebrations.Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani said that the by-poll will now be held on May 16 instead of May 13. Accordingly, the counting of votes will be held on May 19, he said.

The CEO said Eid is likely to fall on May 13 and some voters might face inconvenience to come for polling. Therefore, the by-poll has been rescheduled, he added. The by-poll was first slated for April 17 and had to be postponed following the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj on April 14.

The ECI has further instructed that no rallies, public meetings, street plays and nukkad meetings will be allowed on any day during the days of campaign between 7 pm and 10 am. Besides, the silence period for rallies, public meetings, street plays, bike rallies or any gathering for campaigning has been extended to 72 hours, he added.

Meanwhile, family members of Mangaraj have refused to contest the by-poll. Working president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Pradip Majhi said that the party will have to work out its strategy afresh after the development. Congress was keen to field Bandana Mangaraj, wife of deceased candidate Ajit Mangaraj in the by-poll.

