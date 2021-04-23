Private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent bed for Covid patients

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With beds in dedicated Covid hospitals filling up fast, the State government on Thursday directed private hospitals to allot half of their beds for Covid-19 patients.Private hospitals having 30 or more beds in the urban localities, including five municipal corporations - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela - will keep at least 50 per cent (pc) general beds and ICU/HDU beds reserved for Covid patients. They can go up to 100 pc of such available beds as and when need arises.

The Health and Family Welfare department has, however, made it clear that the private hospitals can not charge more than the prescribed cost of treatment in three different categories of patients. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the hospitals should refrain from referring the patients to other hospitals if they are detected positive. “On such provision of beds for Covid treatment, they have to intimate the Collector of the district concerned and the State level authorised officer. They have to appoint one authorised medical officer who will coordinate with State authorities,” he said.

If any hospital is found charging exorbitant fees, Mohapatra warned, action as deemed fit will be taken. As per the prescribed rate, no private hospital can charge more than Rs 2,950, including Rs 1,200 for bed and Rs 1,750 for consumables per day at non-NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) and Rs 4,750 including Rs 3000 bed charge for general bed in NABH certified facility.

For patients in ICU without ventilator support, non-NABH hospitals can charge Rs 10,000 per day and NABH accredited hospital can charge Rs 17,000 per day, which included Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 for consumables respectively. For ventilator use, the hospitals can raise bill ranging between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000. “Where additional procedures are required for the medical or surgical emergencies during the treatment for Covid-19 patients, the procedural costs as per the BSKY package may be charged,” Mohapatra added.