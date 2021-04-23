STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Private hospitals to reserve 50 per cent bed for Covid patients

The Health and Family Welfare department has, however, made it clear that the private hospitals can not charge more than the prescribed cost of treatment in three different categories of patients. 

Published: 23rd April 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With beds in dedicated Covid hospitals filling up fast, the State government on Thursday directed private hospitals to allot half of their beds for Covid-19 patients.Private hospitals having 30 or more beds in the urban localities, including five municipal corporations - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Rourkela - will keep at least 50 per cent (pc) general beds and ICU/HDU beds reserved for Covid patients. They can go up to 100 pc of such available beds as and when need arises. 

The Health and Family Welfare department has, however, made it clear that the private hospitals can not charge more than the prescribed cost of treatment in three different categories of patients. Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the hospitals should refrain from referring the patients to other hospitals if they are detected positive. “On such provision of beds for Covid treatment, they have to intimate the Collector of the district concerned and the State level authorised officer. They have to appoint one authorised medical officer who will coordinate with State authorities,” he said.

If any hospital is found charging exorbitant fees, Mohapatra warned, action as deemed fit will be taken. As per the prescribed rate, no private hospital can charge more than Rs 2,950, including Rs 1,200 for bed  and Rs 1,750 for consumables per day at non-NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) and Rs 4,750 including Rs 3000 bed charge for general bed in NABH certified facility.

For patients in ICU without ventilator support, non-NABH hospitals can charge Rs 10,000 per day and NABH accredited hospital can charge Rs 17,000 per day, which included Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000 for consumables respectively. For ventilator use, the hospitals can raise bill ranging between Rs 12,000 and Rs 18,000. “Where additional procedures are required for the medical or surgical emergencies during the treatment for Covid-19 patients, the procedural costs as per the BSKY package may be charged,” Mohapatra added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid patients Covid hospitals
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp