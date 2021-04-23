STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Two tragedies and a quarantined family’s 20-hour wait for funeral

Fearing for the virus, none from their neighbourhood came forward to help the family with the last rites till members of two social organisations intervened.

Published: 23rd April 2021 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2021 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational photo (File photo| PTI)

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: With the ferocious second wave, COVID has brought back the fears and indescribable stigma. The family members of an elderly person who lost his life to Covid-19 on Wednesday experienced the pain and trauma as they had to wait for over 20 hours to conduct the final rites in Bargarh district. 
Fearing for the virus, none from their neighbourhood came forward to help the family with the last rites till members of two social organisations intervened.

Satyananda Sahu, a 60-year-old man and his 36-year-old son Jugal Kishore of Ghanamaal village under Padampur block, tested positive for Covid-19 on April 16. While Satyananda was put in home isolation, Jugal’s condition deteriorated and was rushed to VIMSAR at Burla. Satyananda’s paralysed wife and daughter too were quarantined. However, Jugal died at VIMSAR on April 17 and was cremated at the Rajghat in Sambalpur on the same day.

A second tragedy befell the family when Satyananda died on Wednesday in his home. His helpless daughter found no way to cremate the body in the absence of a male family member. Though the villagers came to know about the death, none came near the house fearing Covid infection. Although some villagers informed officials of the Health department and BDO for cremation, no one turned up till 6.30 pm on Wednesday. A villager then contacted members of a Bargarh-based social organisation Sankalpa Parivar, following which its members and Paschim Odisha Yuba Mancha went to the village to cremate the body.

Bikash Agrawal, a member of Sankalpa Parivar, said, he contacted the Padampur Sub-Collector for a hearse van to take the body from the house for cremation. But since the Sub-Collector was under quarantine, he asked him to contact the BDO. But the BDO too could not arrange the hearse van. “Later, the CDMO of Bargarh helped by sending a hearse van from Bargarh and the vehicle reached at 1 am. We arranged PPE kits and gloves from the nearby Jamla Hospital and took the body to a desolate place where the mortal remains were cremated in the wee hours of Thursday”, Agarwal said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID
India Matters
For representative purposes (Photo | PTI)
EDITORIAL | Oxygen shortage shows utter lack of planning
Photo of a Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Transport Tanker leaving KMML plant at Chavara
Kerala, now a surplus oxygen producer, gauged requirement last year itself
A medical worker prepares to inoculate person with a dose of COVID vaccine, in Amritsar, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Vaccine registration for adults from April 28, states free to procure jabs
Representational Image. (File Photo)
US to halve its carbon emissions, India to go green by 2030

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala, now a surplus medical oxygen producer, gauged requirement in March last year itself
COVID-19: Record 3,32,730 cases, 2,263 deaths in India; highest in world
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp