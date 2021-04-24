BSF IG visits Malkangiri, interacts with forces

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: At a time when Maoists are on the backfoot due to intensified operations by security forces across the State, BSF’s Odisha Frontier IG (Special Ops), Madhusudan Sharma on Friday visited company operating bases in the district to take stock of the security scenario.

Sharma lauded the BSF personnel for their commitment to ensure area domination in the region. He also conducted an aerial recce of the entire cut-off area and Tulsi reserve forest. During his two-day visit to the district, the IG interacted with police officers and discussed the prevailing security scenario in the LWE-hit areas. Shrama stressed on the need for adhering to Covid appropriate behaviour during his meeting with officers and men.

The IG said since its deployment in Odisha in 2010, BSF has been successfully countering the Maoist strategy to ensure safety and security of people in the interior and remote localities of Malkangiri and Koraput districts. While appreciating the coordinated efforts of State machinery which has ushered in development in Swabhiman Anchal, he said it is a privilege for BSF to be part of welfare and development projects in the region.

Sharma was accompanied by Odisha police DIG (Intelligence) Sukumar Sarangi, BSF Malkangiri sector headquarters DIG Sanjay Kumar Singh and DIG (Ops) Arjun Singh Rathore during his visit to the Kartanpalli COB on the foothills of Tulsi reserve forest on Odisha-Chhattisgarh border. He also visited the Janbai COB and COB Dyke-III in the Swabhiman Anchal general area in MV-79 in Bejjangiwada reserve forest on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border.