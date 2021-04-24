Cancellation of Class X exams in Odisha puts ex-regulars in lurch

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Odisha government’s decision to scrap the annual HSC Matric Exams-2021 amid rising Covid cases might have come as as relief to some but not for thousands of ex-regular and SOSC (back) students who had hoped to appear for the examination next month.

The government has not yet taken a decision on these candidates, leaving them in a state of uncertainty. Sources said nearly 15,277 students from the district had filled up forms for the HSC exams, out of which 1,526 are ex-regular and 302 SOSC (back).

On April 21, the School and Mass Education department had cancelled the annual Class 10 examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and Odisha State Board of Madrasa Education. It had also announced that Class 10 results would be prepared as per criteria prepared by respective boards, and any student disagreeing with results will be given an opportunity to sit for an examination as and when the situation improves.

However, there is no clarity on ex-regulars and SOSC (back) candidates who had filled in applications for the HSC exam this year along with regular students. This has created resentment among the students and their guardians.

One ex-regular student Suryakant Sahani said,” Regular students have started studying for Class 11 but we cannot, as mode of evaluation for us is not decided.” Another ex-regular student Ashis Lenka said they have not taken the practice tests like regular students and are now clueless about the future course of action. Guardians too expressed their duress as Class 10 exams are decisive in a student’s career.

One Prasanjit Sahoo from Nuagaon demanded that ex-regulars should be evaluated on basis of Class 9 results. Contacted, District Education Officer Niranjan Behera confirmed that no decision has yet been taken by the department to get the ex-regular and SOSC (back) students declared pass. “The situation is same not just for the students in the district but across the State. A decision will soon be taken,” he said.