Gangster Sk Hyder moves court for proper treatment

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Dreaded gangster Sk Hyder on Friday filed a petition in the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (City), Cuttack for proper treatment in Choudwar jail.

He filed the petition through advocate Satya Ranjan Mulia. Hyder is lodged in Choudwar jail since he was brought back to Odisha from Telangana on April 16, five days after escaping from the SCB Medical College and Hospital while undergoing treatment. He had since tested Covid-19 positive.

The petition alleged that Hyder is suffering from various ailments and proper treatment is not being given inside the jail deliberately for which his health condition is deteriorating day by day. The petition sought the court’s direction for his proper treatment after seeking from the jail authority a report regarding his treatment and health condition.