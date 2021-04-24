Ganjam braces for Covid-19 surge with 6,000 beds 

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam will keep ready 6,000 beds in all three sub divisions to take on the Covid-19 surge in the district. This will not include Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) limits. Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange who held a virtual meeting with district level officials on Friday said each block will have at least three temporary medical centres (TMCs) with 200 beds.

Two ambulances with oxygen support will be kept at all panchayats and officials will keep a strict vigil on management of patients at TMCs. For smooth management, a Whatsapp group will be formed comprising of all concerned officials.

Uninterrupted power supply will be provided to TMCs and CCCs and doctors have been asked to treat asymptomatic patients without asking for test reports. Returnees from West Bengal will be accommodated at TMCs’ isolation centres for which an administrative officer and a health officer will be put in charge.

He directed that all medical services, except emergency ones, be put on hold for a month. All outpatient services at urban areas are closed for a month and doctors have been asked to treat Covid patients. Urging people to strictly follow Covid guidelines, he said locals must avoid visiting government offices and contact emergency services phone number that is being circulated by the administration.

Persons in home isolation will be closely monitored. The Collector said the “Pancha Sutri” programme will be followed strictly. Meanwhile, positive cases seem to have shown a decline in the past two days, down to 67 including 36 in BeMC limits along with two deaths. Administration has declared Adapada village under Sanakhemudi block as containment zone following return of around 585 migrants of whom some are symptomatic.