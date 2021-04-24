Lady Maoist killed in encounter in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A 30-year-old lady Maoist was killed in an encounter between the rebels and personnel of Special Operations Group (SOG) and District Voluntary Force (DVF) at Pangabaju reserve forest within M Rampur police limits on Friday.

Sources said the SOG and DVF were patrolling the forest when Maoists from KKBN Division fired on them following which security personnel retaliated. The rebels also blasted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the spot of the encounter.

As per preliminary reports, the rebels suffered extensive damage in the encounter. During search and combing operations after the encounter, the security personnel found the lady cadre’s body in the forest. Kalahandi SP Saravana Vivek said combing operation is continuing live ammunition, Maoist materials and incriminating articles were seized from the spot.