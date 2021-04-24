Worker injured after falling into soak pit at SCB MCH

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A worker sustained injuries after falling into an under-construction sewerage soak pit at the SCB Medical College and Hospital on Friday. The 42-year-old Ali Bhoi was rescued by fire service personnel.

Three to four workers were engaged in digging a sewerage line soak pit in front of the surgery ward on the day. A 10-ft pit was being dug for setting up a cement frame. While the work was being carried out by Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), the workers were engaged by a manpower service provider.

Assistant Fire Officer Abani Kumar Swain said that Ali suddenly slipped into the pit after a portion of the soil on the upper part of the pit caved in. He was buried chest deep in sand. On being informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued him after removing the sand.

A week back, two workers engaged in cleaning blockage in a sewage line work died of asphyxiation while another became critical after being trapped inside it at CDA Sector-10 in the city prompting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to initiate a probe and direct stringent action against PHEO officials for negligence.