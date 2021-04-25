Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra is back to Good Samaritan self again

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Actor-philanthropist Sabyasachi Mishra, who helped several Odia migrants return home from different parts of the country during the lockdown, has now floated an online initiative to help Odias across the country who need oxygen cylinders, medicines or immediate medical assistance.

“With the second Covid wave much more dangerous than the first wave, a lot many people are suffering now without getting any medical assistance”, said the actor, adding that he has been getting hundreds of requests from Covid-19 patients in home isolation in Odisha and those who are residing in Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and other parts of the country.

Most of them are seeking help with oxygen cylinders, medicines and ICU beds. Sabysachi has created an online form https://bit.ly/patient_details_urgent and urged those needing help to fill it up with their emergency requirement.

“Everyone who needs help can fill up the form so that I can personally look into their needs. But I will request people not to fill it up unnecessarily, seeking things that are not important in this time of crisis”, said the actor, who has arranged 57 ICU beds for Covid patients in Odisha and other states and supplied Covid medicines to hundreds of patients in the last two days.

“It is getting extremely difficult to arrange for hospital beds and oxygen for patients now in comparision to the first wave. Last year, people told me to help them reach their homes. This year, they are requesting me to get them beds in hospitals”, said the actor.