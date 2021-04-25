STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Businessman held in Odisha for duping investors of Rs 3 crore

Published: 25th April 2021 07:58 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch has arrested the proprietor of Sahil Enterprises Bishnu Prasad Sahoo of Keonjhar, for allegedly swindling Rs 3 crore from 22 persons by luring them to invest in his potato and sea food trading/prawn business for higher returns.

In 2017, complainant Shubhranshu Shekhar Raut had come in contact with Sahoo at the latter’s office in Patia here.

The accused and his associates lured Raut to invest in his potato and sea food trading business with an assurance of gaining a high dividend on the deposited amount. Raut then invested over Rs 66 lakh in Sahil Enterprises between March, 2017 and March, 2018.

In the similar manner, Sahoo also collected Rs 2.5 crore from 21 other persons on the pretext of providing them higher returns. He had also prepared forged documents to con the investors. However, Sahoo did not return the money of the investors and fled Odisha.

“A case was registered in this connection on February 18 this year. We were keeping a surveillance on the movement of Sahoo and he was apprehended on Friday. Investigation is continuing,” said an EOW officer.

