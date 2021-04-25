Five drug peddlers held in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Special Task Force (STF) of Crime Branch arrested a man on charges of drug peddling and seized over 1 kg brown sugar worth about Rs 1 crore from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF officers conducted a raid at Khurda-Barunei Road on Friday and seized the contraband from Bijay Mohanty, a native of Barunei.

During Mohanty’s interrogation, STF officers found out that SK Jumman alias Badruddin of Jaleswar and Soumyajit Parija, Sagar Behera and Sapan Bhattacharya of Jagatsinghpur had reportedly delivered the contraband to him. The agency officials later intercepted the four persons when they were on their way to Balasore.