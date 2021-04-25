STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Indian Coast Guard heightens vigil, fishermen to check trespassers

Even fishermen exempted from fishing ban have been asked to keep vigil on people trying to enter the state through the water route.

Published: 25th April 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Marine police personnel patrolling the sea.

Marine police personnel patrolling the sea. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  As a part of tightening security along Kendrapara coast to prevent entry of people through sea route without the mandatory RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate, the Indian Coast Guard has raked up surveilance of the coastline. 

Even fishermen exempted from fishing ban have been asked to keep vigil on people trying to enter the state through the water route. The ICG has already intensified patrolling in the sea to prevent any attempt by people from bordering West Bengal to sneak into Odisha. 

As of now nobody has been intercepted while attempting to enter the State, said a senior officer of Indian Coast Guard (Headquarters). Kendrapara SDPO, Rajiv Lochan Panda said the coastal security system in the district has been strengthened and all personnel of marine police stations are on high-alert. 

The ban on fishing, effective till June 15, has made it easier for the police to guard the sea. Panda said fishermen in the district who use small non-mechanised boats less than 8.5 metre in length and are exempted from the ban, have been advised to venture into the sea in groups and report any suspicious activity to the authorities concerned. 

“The fishermen have been asked to carry the original registration certificate of their vessels and the biometric identity cards when they venture into the sea for fishing,” he said.  Last year, during the nationwide lockdown, a large number of workers  from Odisha, who were stranded in West Bengal, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and other areas, had opted for the porous sea route to reach their villages in the State by travelling in rickety fishing boats. 

The State government on Thursday had announced mandatory 14-day institutional  or paid quarantine for people from West Bengal due to detection of a triple mutant variant of Covid-19 in the neighbouring State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp