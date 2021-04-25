Indian Coast Guard heightens vigil, fishermen to check trespassers

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: As a part of tightening security along Kendrapara coast to prevent entry of people through sea route without the mandatory RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate, the Indian Coast Guard has raked up surveilance of the coastline.

Even fishermen exempted from fishing ban have been asked to keep vigil on people trying to enter the state through the water route. The ICG has already intensified patrolling in the sea to prevent any attempt by people from bordering West Bengal to sneak into Odisha.

As of now nobody has been intercepted while attempting to enter the State, said a senior officer of Indian Coast Guard (Headquarters). Kendrapara SDPO, Rajiv Lochan Panda said the coastal security system in the district has been strengthened and all personnel of marine police stations are on high-alert.

The ban on fishing, effective till June 15, has made it easier for the police to guard the sea. Panda said fishermen in the district who use small non-mechanised boats less than 8.5 metre in length and are exempted from the ban, have been advised to venture into the sea in groups and report any suspicious activity to the authorities concerned.

“The fishermen have been asked to carry the original registration certificate of their vessels and the biometric identity cards when they venture into the sea for fishing,” he said. Last year, during the nationwide lockdown, a large number of workers from Odisha, who were stranded in West Bengal, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and other areas, had opted for the porous sea route to reach their villages in the State by travelling in rickety fishing boats.

The State government on Thursday had announced mandatory 14-day institutional or paid quarantine for people from West Bengal due to detection of a triple mutant variant of Covid-19 in the neighbouring State.