Jeypore COVID-19 hospital to get uninterrupted oxygen supply soon

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The Covid hospital in Jeypore town will soon have uninterrupted oxygen supply. A decision to this effect was taken by the Health and Family Welfare department recently.

Sources said the district administration is planning to make the 120-bed COVID hospital in the town functional by Monday and efforts are on to ensure supply of oxygen through pipelines to the facility.

Earlier, critical COVID patients were administered oxygen through cylinders at the hospital.

Work on supplying oxygen through pipelines is expected to be over in the next two days. The district administration has also decided to increase the number of ICU beds at the hospital from 10 to 30.

This apart, nine doctors including three from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack have been deputed to the COVID hospital, said in-charge of the hospital, Asish Panigrahi.

The administration had reopened a 70-bed COVID care centre in Jeypore three days back. Meanwhile, Koraput district recorded a new high of 67 cases in the last 24 hours.