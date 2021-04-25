STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Jeypore COVID-19 hospital to get uninterrupted oxygen supply soon

The Jeypore administration has decided to increase the number of ICU beds at the hospital from 10 to 30. 

Published: 25th April 2021 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  The Covid hospital in Jeypore town will soon have uninterrupted oxygen supply. A decision to this effect was taken by the Health and Family Welfare department recently.

Sources said the district administration is planning to make the 120-bed COVID hospital in the town functional by Monday and efforts are on to ensure supply of oxygen through pipelines to the facility.

Earlier, critical COVID patients were administered oxygen through cylinders at the hospital. 

Work on supplying oxygen through pipelines is expected to be over in the next two days. The district administration has also decided to increase the number of ICU beds at the hospital from 10 to 30. 

This apart, nine doctors including three from SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack have been deputed to the COVID hospital, said in-charge of the hospital, Asish Panigrahi.

The administration had reopened a 70-bed COVID care centre in Jeypore three days back. Meanwhile, Koraput district recorded a new high of 67 cases in the last 24 hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeypore Jeypore Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus Covid 19 outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates coronavirus latest updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp