Odisha government asks police to ensure security of doctors, nurses

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In order to ensure safety of doctors and other healthcare workers during the Covid-19 crisis, Odisha government has directed the authorities to make adequate security arrangements at all Covid treatment facilities in the State.

In a letter to the collectors, municipal commissioners, Commissionerate Police and all district SPs, Additional Chief Secretary of Health Pradipta Mohapatra on Friday directed to make necessary security arrangements at dedicated Covid hospitals, dedicated Covid health centres and Covid care centres under their respective jurisdictions.

It has come to the notice of the government that unwanted situations occurred in some Covid facilities like attack on doctors, paramedics deployed there and damage was caused to the valuable equipment and instruments at the facilities by the kin of the deceased Covid patients, Mohapatra said in the letter.

It is the prime duty in such difficult hours to provide adequate safety and security to healthcare officials, who have been engaged in various Covid-19 facilities and are providing emergency services to the people to fight the pandemic, and to protect the valuable life-saving equipment installed in such facilities, he added.

Meanwhile, in the wake of fire accidents in some Covid hospitals in the country, the government has directed the Fire Service department to take adequate measures to avoid any such incident in the State.

Odisha Fire Service has deployed its personnel in 48 dedicated Covid hospitals in the State including six in Bhubaneswar to handle any emergency. At least six personnel have been deployed in each Covid hospital.

“To prevent any fire accident, firemen with equipment have been deployed at all dedicated Covid hospitals in the State,” said a fire department officer.