Odisha: SOP for rabi paddy procurement

As many as 2,23,222 farmers of 17 districts selected for rabi paddy procurement have registered for sale of paddy.

Published: 25th April 2021 08:30 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the State is under the grip of coronavirus, Odisha government on Saturday issued instructions to the districts participating in the decentralised procurement of rabi paddy beginning May 1 to strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols at the designated mandis (paddy purchase centres).

While fixing the paddy procurement timing from 7 am to 1 pm, the Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department directed collectors to ensure that each mandi allow only 30-35 farmers to sell their stock a day. 

If necessary more centres will be opened to avoid crowd. Registered farmers will be informed about the date and quantity of paddy to be purchased under the minimum support price through SMS. They have to deliver their stock within 15 days of receiving their online token.

The token will be valid for 15 days unlike 30 days during kharif procurement. If any of the farmers failed to bring paddy to the mandi within a week, an alert message will be sent to deliver his stock in next five days, said Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain.

Priority will be given to small and marginal farmers and sharecroppers. It was decided that token will be issued to 70 per cent small and marginal farmers and the rest 30 per cent to medium and big farmers on the appointed dates of procurement. 

As many as 2,23,222 farmers of 17 districts selected for rabi paddy procurement have registered for sale of paddy. The procurement will continue till June 30.

