Odisha to announce free COVID vaccine for all

BHUBANESWAR: As the Centre geared up to roll out Phase III vaccination strategy from May 1, Odisha government is all set to procure Covid-19 vaccine for the entire population of 18 to 44 years.

While at least 13 states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have already announced vaccination free for the age group, sources privy to the development said, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to make an announcement in this regard on Sunday.

As per preliminary estimate, the State has around 1.93 crore people, aged between 18 and 44 years and has to make a provision of around Rs 1,550 crore (Rs 400 per dose) to procure two doses of vaccine for them.

As many as 1.16 crore people above 45 years are undergoing vaccination as per the earlier strategy under which the Centre is bearing the cost of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised states, including Odisha, to prioritise decision regarding direct procurement of vaccines and register additional private

Covid vaccination centres in mission mode by engaging with private hospitals and industry associations. They have been asked to focus on reporting and effective management of AEFI cases and law and order at session sites.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahi said the State is ready with logistics to extend the vaccination programme to all within the approved age group of 18 years and above.

“As per the provisions, we will make arrangements for people who are willing to get the jab at the government facilities. Since this time, the Centre has made it clear that 50 per cent of the supplies will go to state governments and open markets, people can get vaccines of their choice,” he said.

The State government has planned to initially conduct vaccination at 2,000 sites and then increase later as per the need.

“It all depends upon the availability of vaccine. Districts have been directed to make all arrangements and keep the vaccine infrastructure and vaccinators ready,” Dr Panigrahi added.

As per the earlier protocol, eligible beneficiaries will have to register themselves through CoWin portal or they can go for on-site enrollment for vaccination.