STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha to announce free COVID vaccine for all

Odisha government has planned to initially conduct vaccination at 2,000 sites and then increase later as per the need.

Published: 25th April 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  As the Centre geared up to roll out Phase III vaccination strategy from May 1, Odisha government is all set to procure Covid-19 vaccine for the entire population of 18 to 44 years.  

While at least 13 states including Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana have already announced vaccination free for the age group, sources privy to the development said, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to make an announcement in this regard on Sunday.

As per preliminary estimate, the State has around 1.93 crore people, aged between 18 and 44 years and has to make a provision of around Rs 1,550 crore (Rs 400 per dose) to procure two doses of vaccine for them.

As many as 1.16 crore people above 45 years are undergoing vaccination as per the earlier strategy under which the Centre is bearing the cost of vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Centre has advised states, including Odisha, to prioritise decision regarding direct procurement of vaccines and register additional private

Covid vaccination centres in mission mode by engaging with private hospitals and industry associations. They have been asked to focus on reporting and effective management of AEFI cases and law and order at session sites.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Kumar Panigrahi said the State is ready with logistics to extend the vaccination programme to all within the approved age group of 18 years and above.

“As per the provisions, we will make arrangements for people who are willing to get the jab at the government facilities. Since this time, the Centre has made it clear that 50 per cent of the supplies will go to state governments and open markets, people can get vaccines of their choice,” he said.

The State government has planned to initially conduct vaccination at 2,000 sites and then increase later as per the need.

“It all depends upon the availability of vaccine. Districts have been directed to make all arrangements and keep the vaccine infrastructure and vaccinators ready,” Dr Panigrahi added.

As per the earlier protocol, eligible beneficiaries will have to register themselves through CoWin portal or they can go for on-site enrollment for vaccination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Odisha Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Outbreak Coronavirus Outbreak COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu to face strict COVID-19 restrictions from April 26, here's what will remain open
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp