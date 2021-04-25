By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As the worst-hit states are struggling with an acute oxygen crisis, Odisha government, in its bid to preempt such a situation here, on Saturday put in place modalities to meet the demand at the dedicated Covid hospitals (DCHs), Covid care homes and Covid care centres (CCCs).

The Health and Family Welfare department has planned to keep around 75,000 beds, including 12,000 beds in DCHs, ready with oxygen support.

The State produces 375 tonne of liquid medical oxygen per day. Oxygen consumption on Saturday was 36 metric tonne but is set to rise significantly with increasing cases.

As per the modalities finalised after discussion with collectors and CDMOs along with oxygen manufacturers and fillers, the drugs inspector at the district-level will ensure timely dispatch of empty cylinders to the assigned fillers and inform his counterpart of the district where the filler is stationed for immediate refilling.

The drugs inspector will also identify a collection point for three to four CCCs in consultation with the medical superintendents/CDMOs and assign transport vehicles to each collection point. The superintendents/CDMOs will engage vehicles for transportation of oxygen cylinders.

Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra said the health officials have been asked to share the details of vehicles with the local drugs inspector for GPS tagging and regularly submit a report to the State team for proper monitoring of supply and availability.

Meanwhile, with the western Odisha region under the grip of a severe surge, the district administrations have sent SoS to the State government for supply of more oxygen cylinders to manage ICU and HDU beds in the dedicated Covid hospitals.

Odisha works out modalities for oxygen supply as western districts rush SoS

Sambalpur has requested the Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited (OSMCL) to supply 200 more jumbo oxygen cylinders to manage 200 general beds with 85 ICU beds and 65 HDU beds in the district headquarters hospital. It had earlier sought 150 cylinders and received 100.

In a letter to Managing Director of OSMCL, Sambalpur Collector Subham Saxena stated since there is a rapid surge of Covid cases in the district, the number of beds has been increased from 175 to 200 with 85 ICU beds and 65 HDU beds.

“We require 300 jumbo cylinders to manage the 200-bed Covid hospital. While 100 cylinders have been received, the rest 200 cylinders are required at the earliest,” he wrote.

The dedicated Covid hospitals in western region are filling up fast with ICUs remaining fully occupied in Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Kalahandi.

Eight of the 10 western Odisha districts have 20,266 active cases with more than 1,500 patients in hospitals. Sources said the only Covid hospital at Nuapada has already run out of beds with 231 patients admitted to the 200-bed facility.

The 100-bed Covid hospital at Kalahandi has 112 patients. Shanti Memorial Hospital in Sundargarh and the isolation ward in Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir are fully occupied.

The Health and Family Welfare department has asked collectors, municipal commissioners, CDMOs to discourage non-critical Covid patients from visiting hospitals to lessen the stress on health infrastructure.

The direction came after it was observed that a lot of panic stricken Covid-19 patients, who do not require oxygen or hospitalisation, are getting admitted, depriving critically ill patients from emergency medical care.

Mohapatra said the move will play a crucial role in ensuring that critical Covid patients get beds, ICU and ventilator facilities at the time of need.

“Asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms can be managed at home isolation with medical guidance. Districts have been asked to set up dedicated helpline to monitor such patients,” he said and added that OSMCL has been asked to provide required cylinders so that the districts will make arrangements for regular filling.