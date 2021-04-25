Odisha's Sundargarh records highest single-day spike

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With 788 new cases, Sundargarh district reported its highest single-day spike on Saturday making it one of the three districts reporting maximum number of cases in the state. After recovery of 458 patients on the day, the number of active cases stands at 5,197 in the district.

Officially, the number of deaths reported from the district is 180. In the wake of the unprecedented crisis, the newly-constructed super-speciality facility of Rourkela Steel Plant’s Ispat General Hospital has been converted into a temporary Covid hospital with 60 ICU beds.

The infrastructure and other facilities of the super speciality hospital have been swiftly readied with help of the district administration.

The cardio and neuro emergency facilities have been converted to ICUs while other equipment including CT Scan, X-Ray and rooms have been aligned accordingly, an RSP statement mentioned.

The statement added the district administration has provided doctors and other manpower to run the set up. RSP CEO Dipak Chattraj, Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane, RSP Executive Director (Hospital Administration) Raj Vir Singh and other senior officers took stock of the new facility’s readiness on the day.