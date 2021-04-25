STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PPE clad Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange inspects arrangements

Published: 25th April 2021 09:16 AM

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange (Photo | Dev Social Worker Twitter)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: As cases begin to surge, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange on Saturday visited the Covid hospital at MKCG Medical College and Hospital to take stock of arrangements in place.  

Seen in a PPE kit, he interacted with patients and doctors and lauded health workers for their relentless fight in the pandemic. 

Kulange was delighted at spotting a student continuing with his CA study even in the hospital. A video of his visit was widely shared on social media by the health staff and garnered praises of denizens.

The Collector made the visit in wake of charges of shortage of oxygen, medicines and food for the patients and has put the health officials on their toes.

He refuted allegations any such shortage as baseless and assured that he is monitoring the situation personally. He added that the Twitter post of BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan was ‘false and fabricated’. 

The district recorded the highest 161 cases in last 24 hours apart from eight deaths which have yet not been confirmed by the administration.

Unlike last year when mostly older people got infected, the second wave is leaving the younger generation more vulnerable to the virus with low oxygen density. 

Meanwhile, shutdown was strictly followed in the Silk City as roads wore a deserted look. However, Padmanavpur under Digapahandi police limits witnessed an uneasy situation for over an hour when some traders defied protocol and opened shops, forcing police to rush to the spot and detain them.

Tehsildar Adwait Swain intervened and persuaded the locals post which the situation was brought under control.

Ward No 11 in Hinjili municipality has been declared as mini containment zone by Chhatrapur Sub-Collector Priyaranjan Prusty on Saturday after 15 persons tested positive in Gopobandhu Marg. Prusty urged people to stay home and directed all business establishments in the area to remain closed.

He assured locals of continuous supply of essentials and health aid through various teams under an executive officer of the municipality.

